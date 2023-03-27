Two students drowned, another missing in Devi river
At least two students drowned and another went missing Monday while taking a bath in the Devi river in Odishas Jagatsinghpur district, police said. The search operation was continuing to locate the missing student, officials said. The rescued student has been admitted to a local hospital as his condition is critical.
- Country:
- India
At least two students drowned and another went missing Monday while taking a bath in the Devi river in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, police said. The search operation was continuing to locate the missing student, officials said. The incident took place at Machhgaon in Jagatsinghpur district.
Three students from Bhubaneswar had visited their friend’s house at Ambasal Balikuda. Four of them had gone to bathe in the Devi river.
All of them were swept away by strong river currents. However, one of them was rescued by locals. The rescued student has been admitted to a local hospital as his condition is critical.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Devi
- Machhgaon
- Odisha
- Ambasal Balikuda
- Bhubaneswar
- Jagatsinghpur
ALSO READ
Paytm MTU reaches 89 mn, steps up offline payments leadership with 6.4 mn devices
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation bags 2 coal blocks in Odisha
Odisha MLAs being threatened for raising minister's murder: Congress legislative party leader
Need more clarification on Odisha govt's 5T initiative: BJP leader in Assembly
Odisha: Largest cough syrup racket busted in Bolangir, 35 suspected members arrested