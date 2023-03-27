Two students drowned, another missing in Devi river

At least two students drowned and another went missing Monday while taking a bath in the Devi river in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, police said. The search operation was continuing to locate the missing student, officials said. The incident took place at Machhgaon in Jagatsinghpur district.

Three students from Bhubaneswar had visited their friend’s house at Ambasal Balikuda. Four of them had gone to bathe in the Devi river.

All of them were swept away by strong river currents. However, one of them was rescued by locals. The rescued student has been admitted to a local hospital as his condition is critical.

