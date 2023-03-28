Left Menu

Delhi govt opens new branch of BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence

The new branch has a capacity of 400 seats and will be equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, libraries, multipurpose hall and a lift, according to the Delhi governments Education department.Inaugurating the school, Delhi Education minister Atishi said ASoSE in Rana Pratap Bagh is better than any other private school in Delhi.This School of Specialised Excellence will become one of the best schools in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 20:58 IST
The Delhi government opened a new branch of the BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence at Rana Pratap Bagh here on Tuesday that is equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms. The new branch has a capacity of 400 seats and will be equipped with state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, libraries, multipurpose hall and a lift, according to the Delhi government's Education department.

Inaugurating the school, Delhi Education minister Atishi said ASoSE in Rana Pratap Bagh is better than any other private school in Delhi.

''This School of Specialised Excellence will become one of the best schools in Delhi. This state-of-the-art school with advanced facilities will ensure finest quality education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds,'' Atishi said. There are 37 Specialised schools of excellence with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now. Students at ASoSE are prepared by focusing on special subject class 9 onwards. The schools have received around 92,000 applications for admission in the academic session 2023-24, according to the Delhi government.

