Landmark Achievement: First-Ever Combined Heart-Lung Transplant Performed at Government Hospital in Bengal

West Bengal on Tuesday witnessed a young patient receiving two organs -- a heart and lung -- from a single donor who was declared brain dead at a state government-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, doctors said.A farmer by profession, 52-year-old Arun Kumar Kole, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, was declared brain dead on Sunday night, sources said.The complicated transplant of the two organs on the young patient started late Monday evening.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-05-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 22:57 IST
West Bengal on Tuesday witnessed a young patient receiving two organs -- a heart and lung -- from a single donor who was declared brain dead at a state government-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, doctors said.

A farmer by profession, 52-year-old Arun Kumar Kole, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, was declared brain dead on Sunday night, sources said.

''The complicated transplant of the two organs on the young patient started late Monday evening. It was conducted by a team of doctors at the SSKM Hospital. Following the surgery which ended this morning, he has been kept under observation,'' a doctor said. The transplantation took place at the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research of the SSKM Hospital.

Kole was seriously injured after being hit by a scooter on May 10. After initial treatment at another healthcare facility, he was shifted to the SSKM Hospital following a deterioration of his condition. ''My father-in-law underwent brain surgery on May 11, but there was no improvement in his condition. He was declared brain dead on Sunday. After that, we agreed to donate his organs so that he remains alive among others,'' Kole's son-in-law Satyajit Mondal told PTI on Tuesday evening. A 28-year-old woman, who has been under treatment at the SSKM Hospital, and another 32-year-old woman admitted to the Command Hospital in Alipore received one kidney each from Kole, doctors said.

A 51-year-old woman received a liver.

