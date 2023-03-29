Left Menu

U'khand: Cricket coach booked for using 'objectionable' language with women cricketers, say police

A case has been lodged here against a cricket coach who tried to end his life by consuming poison after an audio clip purportedly containing his objectionable conversations with women cricketers surfaced, police said on Tuesday. He was immediately admitted to the hospital where his condition is now stated to be stable, police said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-03-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 07:56 IST
U'khand: Cricket coach booked for using 'objectionable' language with women cricketers, say police
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been lodged here against a cricket coach who tried to end his life by consuming poison after an audio clip purportedly containing his objectionable conversations with women cricketers surfaced, police said on Tuesday. The case against accused Narendra Shah was registered following a complaint from the father of a woman who trained at his cricket academy, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarita Doval said a person alleged that the coach spoke to his daughter in an obscene language and also used abusive words about her caste.

Acting on the complaint, a case has been registered against Shah under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act, the senior official said.

The officer said some other girls have also made similar complaints against Shah and the police are probing the matter. On Friday, Shah had tried to end his life by consuming poison. He was immediately admitted to the hospital where his condition is now stated to be stable, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies That Matter

Portrait of a Stranger co-produced by UNHCR and Platon to debut with Movies ...

 Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023