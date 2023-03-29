Karaikal to have AYUSH hospital at Rs 15 crores

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced in the assembly on Wednesday that a hospital to offer treatment under AYUSH (Ayurveda Yoga and Naturopathy Unani Siddha and Homeopathy) system would be set up at a cost of Rs 15 crores in Karaikal. The Chief Minister also said the territorial government has identified a site measuring 30,000 sq feet to the Centre to set up the hospital. The hospital would have fifty beds and would be set up during the 2023-2023 financial year. Rangasamy also said the workers operating the Free Breakfast scheme for students in government schools in Puducherry would be paid an increased emolument of Rs 18,000 per month against Rs 10,000 they were now getting. The government would reopen the Puducherry Cooperative Sugar mill in neighbouring Lingareddipayalam under Public Private participation (PPP), he said. The mill remains closed for several years and would be restarted through PPP mode. Noting that the government has been conceding the demands of the workers and staff in various departments and undertakings for rise in their monthly salaries, he said the staff should discharge their duties in the larger interest of making the undertakings or organisations in which they are working profitable. Speaker R Selvam announced that the government had authorized two IAS officers R. Kesavan and A. Nedunchezhian to hold talks with the Union Home Ministry and procure its nod for creation of additional Puducherry Civil Services (PCS) posts in a month`s time. He also announced a ban would come into force on May 1 on use of plastic products within the Assembly campus. He appealed to all legislators and others to cooperate in observing the ban.

