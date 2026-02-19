Karnataka's Bold Move: A Rs 10,000 Crore Infrastructure Plan for Primary Schools

A sub-committee of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission has advised the state government to allocate Rs 10,000 crore to upgrade infrastructure in primary schools. The move aims to achieve 50% compliance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act standards within the next three years.

The recommendations, submitted by the commission's vice-chairman B R Patil to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, suggest several key measures including a focus on reducing dropout rates and restructuring higher education to tackle new challenges. The report calls for enhanced RTE implementation and decentralization of funds to promote community involvement in school governance.

The proposal also recommends widening the RTE Act's scope to include children aged 4 to 18 and reviving a free bicycle scheme for girls to curb secondary-level dropouts. The report addresses the need for a Karnataka State Research Endowment Fund to bolster research and innovation and suggests reviewing higher education faculty needs in light of technological progress.

