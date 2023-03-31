China needs to step up fiscal policy adjustments to support economy - vice finmin

China needs to step up fiscal policy adjustments to support its economy, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Zhongming said on Friday, adding the country will move steadily on implementing preferential tax and fee policies.

China will effectively ease tax burdens of small firms and household businesses as its small firms still face many difficulties and need more support, Zhu said at a media event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)