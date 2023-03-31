Left Menu

China needs to step up fiscal policy adjustments to support economy - vice finmin

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 08:06 IST
China needs to step up fiscal policy adjustments to support its economy, Vice Finance Minister Zhu Zhongming said on Friday, adding the country will move steadily on implementing preferential tax and fee policies.

China will effectively ease tax burdens of small firms and household businesses as its small firms still face many difficulties and need more support, Zhu said at a media event.

