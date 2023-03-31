Doesn't country have right to know PM's academic qualification: Kejriwal after Gujarat HC quashes CIC order

Does not the country have the right to know the academic qualification of the prime minister, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked on Friday after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Central Information Commission for providing information on Narendra Modi's degree to him.

Allowing the Gujarat University appeal against the seven-year-old order of the Central Information Commission (CIC), Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on Kejriwal and asked him to deposit the amount within four weeks to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA).

Reacting to the high court verdict, Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, ''Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much the PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see the degree will be fined? What's happening?'' ''Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country,'' the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief alleged in the tweet.

