Kejriwal Calls for Change in Gujarat: AAP's Campaign for 2027

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, claims Gujarat's citizens are distressed due to BJP governance. Addressing AAP activists, he cited failures in agriculture, education, and healthcare while urging support for a 2027 electoral change. Kejriwal alleged political suppression and emphasized perseverance amid challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:34 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, voiced concerns on Sunday about the plight of Gujarat's residents under the current administration. Speaking to AAP's booth workers in Sanand, he highlighted the struggles faced by farmers, youth, women, traders, and industrialists in the state.

He reminisced about a past when Gujarat was economically strong, contrasting it with the present state under the BJP's 30-year rule, which he described as detrimental. Kejriwal criticized the government's failure to ensure fair crop prices and lamented the decline in education and healthcare standards.

Addressing allegations of political suppression, Kejriwal pointed out the incarceration of AAP leaders for supporting farmers. Despite challenges and cancellations of planned gatherings, AAP conducted a successful meeting, illustrating their resilience. With leadership from figures like Gopal Rai, the party seeks to replicate its successes in Delhi and Punjab in Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

