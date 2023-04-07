Left Menu

Khattar meets kin of Haryana boy who was 'disqualified' from contesting LSE student union elections

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met the family members of a London School of Economics student who had alleged that he was disqualified from contesting the student union elections following a smear campaign over his Indian and Hindu identity.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met the family members of a London School of Economics student who had alleged that he was disqualified from contesting the student union elections following a ''smear campaign'' over his Indian and Hindu identity. The chief minister visited Karan Kataria's residence here to enquire about their well-being and assured them of all help.

Khattar said Karan is a meritorious student and no injustice will be allowed to happen to him. ''Arrangements will also be made for his security,'' he said. Khattar has also written to the London School of Economics (LSE) asking its administration to step in regarding the matter. The LSE has written back saying bullying, discrimination and harassment are completely unacceptable. ''We are aware of the reports that you raise in your letter, and we are investigating them,'' wrote Eric Neumayer, President and Vice Chancellor of LSE, London.

