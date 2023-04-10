‘The world cannot abandon the people’: Top humanitarian official in Afghanistan
UN News | Updated: 10-04-2023 07:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2023 07:12 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Terrorist organizations have no presence in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi govt
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
Govt must clarify: Cong after man held for stealing data of about 67 crore individuals, organizations
Indian Army, social organizations take out foot march rally against drug addiction in Kashmir