Left Menu

AMU starts process to hold election for teachers' representatives to Executive Council

The Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday initiated the process to hold an election for teachers representatives to the Executive Council by appointing a chief election officer.The development comes ahead of the councils meeting for empanelling the next vice chancellor of AMU.According to an official notification issued by the AMU, Professor Mohhamad Parwez has been appointed as the chief election officer to conduct the elections for selecting the four teachers representatives.The teachers are elected to the council for a period of three years.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 06-05-2023 20:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 20:58 IST
AMU starts process to hold election for teachers' representatives to Executive Council
  • Country:
  • India

The Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday initiated the process to hold an election for teachers' representatives to the Executive Council by appointing a chief election officer.

The development comes ahead of the council's meeting for empanelling the next vice chancellor of AMU.

According to an official notification issued by the AMU, Professor Mohhamad Parwez has been appointed as the chief election officer to conduct the elections for selecting the four teachers' representatives.

The teachers are elected to the council for a period of three years. The elections were last held in 2018 and the term of the representatives elected back then ended in 2021, AMU officials said.

Senior faculty members had last month announced that if elections to several democratic institutions of the university were not announced at an early date, the ''teachers would have no option but to start an agitation to press for their demand''.

Professor Aftab Alam, a senior faculty member who was earlier representing the teachers in the council, welcomed the development.

''No elections have been held since 2018 and this step was long overdue. We are now awaiting the notification of dates because any further delay in holding these elections will lead to delay in the appointment of the next vice chancellor,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023