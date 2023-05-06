Left Menu

Sangma reviews rescue of Meghalaya students stranded in Manipur

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 06-05-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 21:48 IST
Sangma reviews rescue of Meghalaya students stranded in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday reviewed the rescue of students of his state from violence-hit Manipur.

So far, 83 students of Meghalaya were rescued from Manipur by air, a senior state Home Department official told PTI.

At the review meeting, Sangma was told that 66 students reached the Guwahati airport by an Alliance Air flight on Friday. On arrival, they were provided with food, and transportation was arranged for their return by buses to Meghalaya, officials said.

On Saturday, 17 students were rescued and brought to Guwahati, they said.

Fifty students will arrive in Guwahati on Sunday, 70 students on Monday and 30 students on Tuesday, they added.

On Wednesday, the travel for the remaining 15 students will be facilitated, officials said.

The state government has deputed two officers to oversee the evacuation from Manipur, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023