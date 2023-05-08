Norway's King Harald in hospital with infection, condition stable

Norway's King Harald has been hospitalised to receive treatment for an infection, the royal household said in a statement on Monday.

The 86-year-old monarch was in a stable condition and will remain in hospital for a few days, it added. The king had been due to attend a ceremony in Oslo on Monday commemorating the end of World War Two.

King Harald has been Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991.

