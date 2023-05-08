Left Menu

Bengal rescues 18 students from Manipur, Mamata says efforts on to bring back more people

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 13:59 IST
Bengal rescues 18 students from Manipur, Mamata says efforts on to bring back more people
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eighteen students from West Bengal stranded in Manipur were brought back to Kolkata on Monday morning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

These students were pursuing BSc, MSc and PhD courses at the Central Agricultural University in Imphal, she said.

After distress calls were received at the control room set up in state secretariat Nabanna, the rescue operation was started, Banerjee said.

The students were brought back on a special flight arranged by the state government, and it landed at 10.15 am, she said.

The cost of the travel was borne by the state government, Banerjee said.

''Our officers received them at Kolkata airport special desk, and arranged their further onward journey from Kolkata to their residences,'' she tweeted.

Efforts were underway to rescue other people from the state stranded in Manipur, the chief minister said.

The Manipur government helped in the safe passage of the students from the university campus to the Imphal airport, a West Bengal government official said.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on Wednesday after tribals organised a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 54 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

Chhattisgarh: Stray dog tied, dragged to death in Durg; one held

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

NASA's HiRISE camera captures butterfly ejecta around fresh Martian crater

 Global
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023