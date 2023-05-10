Chhattisgarh: Girls outshine boys in Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams

The results of Class 12 and Class 10 examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) were declared on Wednesday, with girls outshining boys in overall pass percentage in the two board exams. With a score of 98.2 per cent, Vidhi Bhosale of Abhinav VMHS School in Pussore, Raigarh, is the Class 12 state topper. Rahul Yadav of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Hindi Medium School, Jashpur, has topped the Class 10 exam at 98.83 per cent. In Class 10, four top rankers are from the tribal-dominated Jashpur district in north Chhattisgarh. As per the results, which were announced by state School Education Minister Premsai Singh, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exam stood at 79.96, while it was 75.05 for Class 10. The results are slightly better than that of last year.

In the Class 12 exam, girls recorded a pass percentage of 83.64 and it was 75.36 for boys. Similarly, girls fared well with 79.16 per cent of them clearing the Class 10 exam, compared to 70.26 per cent of boys emerging successful. As many 3,28,121 students had registered for CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination (Class 12) this year, but 3,23,625 students, including 1,43,919 boys and 1,79,706 girls, wrote the exam. Of these, results of 3,23,266 were declared and 2,58,500 (79.96 per cent) have passed the exam, said the minister. Likewise, 3,37,569 students had registered for CGBSE High School Certificate Examination (Class 10) but 3,30,681 students, including 1,52,891 boys and 1,77,790 girls, took the exam. Of these, results of 3,30,055 students were declared and 2,47,721 (75.05 per cent) have cleared, he said. While 30 students made it to the merit list (top ten rankers) of Class 12, there are 48 students in the top ten list of Class 10. The number of girls in the merit list of Class 12 and Class 10 are 18 and 28 respectively, as per the results. In Class12, Vivek Agrawal of Anunay Convent HS School, Jangir-Champa, has secured the second rank with 97.4 per cent. Ritesh Kumar of Government HS School, Purai, Durg, bagged the third position with a score of 96.8 per cent. In Class 10, Sikandar Yadav of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht English Medium School, Jashpur, with a score of 98.67 per cent. Pinky Yadav of Govt MLB Girls HS School, Jashpur, and Suraj Painkra of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Hindi Medium School, Jashpur, shared the third position at 98.17 per cent. In 2022, the pass percentage in Class 12 exam was 79.3, while it was 74.23 for Class 10.

The results are available on the board's official website www.cgbse.nic.in and www.results.cg.nic.in. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel congratulated and extended warm wishes to the meritorious as well as all other passed students. He said the top ten rank holders in both the board exams will be given helicopter rides. The CM said those students who could not score good marks should not get disheartened and treat the result as a lesson to work hard in future. Baghel said he is satisfied to inform that of the 48 students in the top 10 list in Class 10, ten are from Swami Atmanand Schools, which are run by the state government, while out of the 30 students in the top 10 list in Class 12, 5 are from these schools.

