DU teachers allege 'discrepancies' in allocation of teaching positions under reserved category at IPCW

A similar trend has been noticed in the Economics department as well. In the letter dated Friday, 10 teachers, including academic council members, have urged Yogesh Singh to take appropriate action in the matter. The IPCW Principal Poonam Kumaria did not respond to calls from PTI. We would like to let you know about the various discrepancies that have been time and again prevalent in the allocation of teaching positions in the colleges of Delhi University.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 14:32 IST
Delhi University teachers have written to the vice chancellor citing ''discrepancies'' in the allocation of teaching positions under reserved categories at the Indraprastha College for Women, alleging that the roster has been twisted in such a way that three ST positions have ''lapsed'' in different departments. According to teachers, there was only a single vacancy for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the IPCW's commerce department in 2019, which has come down to zero this year. A similar trend has been noticed in the Economics department as well.

In the letter dated Friday, 10 teachers, including academic council members, have urged Yogesh Singh to take appropriate action in the matter.

The IPCW Principal Poonam Kumaria did not respond to calls from PTI.

''We would like to let you know about the various discrepancies that have been time and again prevalent in the allocation of teaching positions in the colleges of Delhi University. It is a harsh reality of the current times where we see the various efforts done by administrators to oversee the category section in the context of recruitment blindly.

We would like to bring to your notice that there has been constant negligence of category positions in the allotment of vacancies (at Indraprastha College for Women). It can be seen that the Commerce vacancy for ST was 1 in 2019 and 0 positions in 2023, Economics 1 ST position in 2019 and ST reduced to 0 in 2023,'' the letter read.

The roaster has been twisted in such a way that three positions of Scheduled Tribe (ST) in different departments have lapsed, the teachers alleged. ''It is sad to see the current state of biases when it comes to the allotment of vacancies in various departments. It is a serious issue of negligence of the reserved categories where most of these issues in various colleges remain unnoticed,'' the teachers said.

''It is our humble and honest appeal to please look into the matter at the earliest. Otherwise, we are bound to fail in our mission to be an inclusive institution. We request you to take appropriate action on an urgent basis,'' they added.

