No wrestler barred from watching IPL match at Ferozeshah Kotla ground, say police

Delhi Police on Saturday said no wrestler with a valid ticket was barred from watching the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

A senior police officer said 10 to 12 wrestlers and others came to the stadium to watch the match. However, only five of them had tickets, he said, adding those without tickets or passes were not allowed to enter.

The police asked those with valid tickets to enter the stadium from the gate where they were allowed to. However, they left the area and did not enter the stadium, the officer said. ''Some social media handles are circulating misleading news regarding wrestlers being barred from watching IPL matches. No valid ticket or pass holder has been stopped at Ferozeshah Kotla ground, everyone has been given entry through their assigned gates,'' Delhi Police tweeted in Hindi.

