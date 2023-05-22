Left Menu

Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 14:48 IST
Pratilipi partners with HarperCollins, to bring 200 e-books on platform
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 200 fiction titles of publishing house HarperCollins will be available at Pratilipi, announced the digital storytelling platform on Monday.

The e-books, both in Hindi and English, will be available on the platform starting June.

''Pratilipi currently gives the readers an access to over 10 million stories on our platform and with the new partnership (with HarperCollins), we are looking forward to expanding our existing catalogue to give our subscribers more quality content to consume. This is just a first step in our partnership and we look forward to taking this relationship further by adding more books in the future,'' said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pratilipi, in a statement.

The selected titles include ''Do Log'' by Gulzar, ''The Living Mountain'' by Amitav Ghosh, ''Nar Nareeshwar'' by Perumal Murugan, ''A Hundred Little Flames'' by Preeti Shenoy, ''The Vault of Vishnu'' by Ashwin Sanghi, ''Dopehri'' by Pankaj Kapur and ''One Arranged Murder'' by Chetan Bhagat.

According to HarperCollins, the collaboration with Pratilpi will bring a whole lot of new audience to the selected 200 titles.

''HarperCollins has been publishing the highest quality of books for over 30 years in India and we remain equally excited and committed to take the works of our authors to as wide an audience as possible. We see this collaboration as an opportunity that adds a lot of value to this vision of ours,'' said Rahul Dixit, senior vice-president HarperCollins Publishers India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023