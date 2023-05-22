Left Menu

Ireland to label alcoholic drinks with health warnings

It will also alert consumers to the calorie and alcohol content. Other countries include warnings on alcohol products, but Ireland's regulations are intended to be more comprehensive.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:00 IST
Ireland to label alcoholic drinks with health warnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland will introduce mandatory health labelling of alcoholic drinks, warning of the links to cancer, liver disease and the risk of drinking while pregnant. The new regulations, signed into law by health minister Stephen Donnelly on Monday, will take effect in three years to give businesses time to prepare for the change. It will also alert consumers to the calorie and alcohol content.

Other countries include warnings on alcohol products, but Ireland's regulations are intended to be more comprehensive. "This law is designed to give all of us as consumers a better understanding of the alcohol content and health risks associated with consuming alcohol," said Donnelly.

"I welcome that we are the first country in the world to take this step." He said the law would bring alcohol packaging into line with other food and drink products, which already contain health information and warnings.

The move has led several of Ireland's major trading partners to raise concerns with the European Commission. Nine EU members, including France, have submitted unfavourable opinions in response to the plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023