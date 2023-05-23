Left Menu

Unique offline, online coaching started for NEET aspirants in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:27 IST
To facilitate students who face financial constraints in accessing coaching outside the district, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar have come out with a unique offline-cum-online coaching programme for NEET aspirants, an official said on Tuesday.

Scheduled to commence on Thursday, the 10-month-long course will include interactive and doubt-clearance sessions facilitated by experienced faculty members from Akash and BYJUS, two renowned private players in the education sector, the official said.

The coaching programme was e-inaugurated by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Monday at the newly constructed auditorium of Government Degree College (GDC) Kishtwar and attended by around 200 enrolled NEET aspirants and guests, he said.

''This ground-breaking initiative sets a precedent for future educational programmes, fostering a prosperous career path for the deserving students of Kishtwar,'' Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav.

He said the programme offers both online and offline classes, utilising the state-of-the-art auditorium with its recently installed projector facility at GDC Kishtwar.

The coaching programme aims at ensuring an efficient learning experience, supported by logistic arrangements, advanced audio-visual aids, comfortable seating arrangements.

Besides other incentives for NEET aspirants will be provided including all-India test services, premium content e-subscription and live doubt-solving sessions, Yadav said.

He said the initiative was taken by the district administration to provide coaching to the students, particularly girls, who face financial constraints in accessing coaching outside the district.

''The district administration Kishtwar in collaboration with Aakash and BYJUS aims to empower NEET aspirants and provide equal educational opportunities for students in the region,'' Yadav said.

