3 from Arunachal Pradesh crack UPSC civil services exam

Three persons from Arunachal Pradesh have cracked the UPSC civil services examination 2022, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.The successful candidates are Pebika Lego All India Rank 290, Tenzin Yangki 545 and Austin Tayeng 747. Yangki is the daughter of former minister Thupten Tempa.Eight candidates from Arunachal Pradesh had cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2021.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons from Arunachal Pradesh have cracked the UPSC civil services examination 2022, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The successful candidates are Pebika Lego (All India Rank 290), Tenzin Yangki (545) and Austin Tayeng (747). All of them are Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers.

While Lego is a 2016 batch APSC officer, Yangki is from the 2017 batch and Tayeng is from the 2021 batch. Yangki is the daughter of former minister Thupten Tempa.

Eight candidates from Arunachal Pradesh had cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2021. They were Tenzin Chonzom, Zing Messar, Mukbang Pertin, Imar Ete, Ejoy Ketok, Bullo Manku, Durin Dai and Sange Tenzin.

This year, 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated the three candidates for their success.

''Heartiest congratulations to Pebika, Tenzin and Austin. You all have brought laurels to us,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

