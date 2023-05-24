Left Menu

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate UP's 'Khelo India University Games' on May 25

Around 4,900 players from 208 universities of the country will participate in the event.States sports director RP Singh told PTI that the inaugural ceremony will be held at Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow in which UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present.The games will be held from May 25 to June 3 in Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, and the players will participate in 21 disciplines, he said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2023 00:40 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 00:11 IST
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate UP's 'Khelo India University Games' on May 25
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DrJitendraSingh)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the 'Khelo India University Games' being held in Uttar Pradesh on May 25, an official said on Tuesday. Around 4,900 players from 208 universities of the country will participate in the event.

State's sports director RP Singh told PTI that the inaugural ceremony will be held at Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow in which UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will also be present.

The games will be held from May 25 to June 3 in Lucknow, Noida, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, and the players will participate in 21 disciplines, he said. Singh said owing to the non-availability of a shooting range, the shooting competition will be held in Delhi.

He added that rowing has been included for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Vinícius Júnior

Spanish FA acknowledge they have a racism problem after more abuse of Viníci...

 Spain
3
City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

City of Lucknow enraptured by Khelo India University Games 2022

 India
4
Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda: Kamal Nath

Religion is matter of conduct, thought but BJP made it political propaganda:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023