Noida university case: Murdered student's father seeks action against guilty; varsity contests FIR

The Greater Noida university, whose administration was booked in connection with last week's murder-suicide case on the campus, on Friday contested the claims made in the FIR by one of the deceased student's father.

The father of the 21-year-old woman student, who was shot dead on May 18 by her classmate on the campus, insisted in the FIR that the university officials were aware of the harassment and assault on his daughter but did not take adequate action.

''Neither did they take any action, nor did they inform us as parents,'' the father told PTI, saying he lodged the FIR on Thursday on the basis of the information he got from the video of the shooter and an e-mail sent by his daughter to the varsity officials on March 14, 2023.

''There should be a thorough investigation into the matter and whoever is found guilty should be punished as per law,” the Kanpur-based man said over the phone.

In the FIR, he alleged inaction by the Shiv Nadar University over a complaint by his daughter that she was assaulted four times in a span of two months by the accused yet no action was taken.

The university, however, contested the claims made in the FIR that the father was informed by her daughter about the harassment and he raised the issue with varsity officials.

''The university or its officials have not received any complaint from any family member of the deceased woman student to date regarding harassment by the shooter,” a spokesperson for Shiv Nadar Institute of Eminence told PTI.

The spokesperson maintained that the university does not have any complaint from the woman student's family and is not in a position to comment on the motive or the purpose of the claims made in the FIR.

Asked about the university's assertion, the student's father said, “I did not say I have the information. I only cited what my child had written to the university. Regarding the content of the FIR, I said everything on the basis of the video (of the shooter) and other information which I got in which the boy is saying that my child complained about him in the university.” “About the contents of the FIR, I had rushed from Kanpur to Greater Noida that day and met police officials. My condition was not good and my family members had to feed me glucose on the way. I was not in a condition to write and my brother had drafted the FIR plea and got it signed by me,” the father said.

He said his daughter had sent an e-mail to university officials and that is a complaint on which action should have been taken. He added that the university officials should have also informed him about the developments.

“The university is a guardian in custody of my child, they are responsible for it. They should inform parents, and take action. When they talk about issuing restraining orders on the students, I did not see any restraint on the boy as they could be seen walking around on the campus,” he said.

“Had I been informed by the university, we would have looked for her security and this incident would not have happened. He opened fire inside your premises and you allowed him to do so despite the girl e-mailing you two months before the incident, saying she faced a threat to her life,” the father said.

The FIR was lodged Thursday at the local Dadri police station under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 354D (stalking), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) against the deceased shooter, the university administration and three others, ACP (Greater Noida-2) Sarthak Sengar said, adding police probe into the case was underway.

On the FIR against the university administration, the varsity spokesperson said, “There have been malicious and malevolent rumours around various aspects of this case against the university, this being one of them.” “None of those named in the FIR are students or employees of this university. The action, if any, has to be taken by the relevant investigating agencies,” the spokesperson added.

