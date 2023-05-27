Left Menu

Indian Overseas Congress releases video inviting NRIs for interaction with Rahul Gandhi

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 10:17 IST

Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Indian Overseas Congress has released a promotional video inviting Indian Americans for an exclusive interaction with “visionary statesman” Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the US next month.

Congress leader Gandhi, 52, is scheduled to arrive in the US next week on a three-city tour.

Starting with San Francisco where he is scheduled to interact with students at the prestigious Stanford University, Gandhi will also address a press conference and have meetings with the lawmakers and think tanks in Washington DC.

He is slated to conclude his week-long trip with a large public gathering in New York on June 4.

The Indian Overseas Congress on Friday released the promotional video containing visuals from Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', inviting NRIs “for an exclusive interaction with the visionary statesman”.

The interaction would take place at the Javits Center in New York.

The video describes the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as Gandhi’s “transformative journey” and says that it ignited the hearts of millions, brought people together and united the nation.

“This is your chance to witness the leader who bravely questions authority and addresses the evolving needs of the nation,” says the video message.

According to the organisers, at least 5,000 people are expected to attend the public meeting in New York on June 4.

Last week, Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda said Gandhi's visit is aimed at promoting shared values and a vision of “real democracy”.

“The purpose of his (Gandhi’s) trip is to connect, interact and begin a new conversation with various individuals, institutions and media, including the Indian diaspora that is growing in numbers in the United States and abroad to promote the shared values and vision of the real democracy with a focus on freedom, inclusion, sustainability, justice, peace and opportunities world over,” Pitroda said in a statement on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

