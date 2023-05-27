Left Menu

Contractor blacklisted for delaying execution of allotted work in J&K’s Doda

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 21:03 IST
Contractor blacklisted for delaying execution of allotted work in J&K’s Doda
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Saturday blacklisted a contractor for delaying the execution of allotted work in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, an official said.

In the last financial year, the Rural Development Department had blacklisted 10 erring contractors for non-execution of public work.

The contractor from Kastigarh tehsil has been blacklisted by the Rural Development Department Engineering wing for a period of one year on the recommendations of Assistant Commissioner Development, Doda Phulail Singh, the official said.

Singh said the Rural Development Department has decided to follow a zero-tolerance policy against the contractors who keep delaying the execution of important public work.

"Deputy Commissioner, Doda V P Mahajan has strictly directed the Block Development Officers to furnish the list of the contractors habitual of impending the government works for blacklisting," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023