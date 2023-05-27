Contractor blacklisted for delaying execution of allotted work in J&K’s Doda

Authorities on Saturday blacklisted a contractor for delaying the execution of allotted work in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, an official said.

In the last financial year, the Rural Development Department had blacklisted 10 erring contractors for non-execution of public work.

The contractor from Kastigarh tehsil has been blacklisted by the Rural Development Department Engineering wing for a period of one year on the recommendations of Assistant Commissioner Development, Doda Phulail Singh, the official said.

Singh said the Rural Development Department has decided to follow a zero-tolerance policy against the contractors who keep delaying the execution of important public work.

"Deputy Commissioner, Doda V P Mahajan has strictly directed the Block Development Officers to furnish the list of the contractors habitual of impending the government works for blacklisting," he said.

