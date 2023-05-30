HCLTech Grant Symposium kicks off with promise of Rs 16.5 cr grants for NGOs in rural development

The HCL Foundation on Tuesday organised the inaugural event of its ninth edition of the HCLTech Grant, which is part of a series of pan India symposia, through which NGOs are eductated about the HCLTech Grant.

The HCLTech Grant, one of India’s most coveted institutionalised grants, identifies NGOs that are undertaking groundbreaking work in rural development through an independent, robust, and democratic process, HCL Foundation Vice President Dr Nidhi Pundhir said in a press conference.

''The grants are given to the three winners in the categories of education, health, and environment with a commitment of Rs five crore for a four-year project in each category. Additionally, a grant of Rs 25 lakh each is given to the other two finalists in each category for a one-year project. The total funding committed for the ninth edition is Rs 16.5 crore,'' Pundhir said.

With India holding the G20 Presidency this year, the topic of the symposium focused on addressing the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ending poverty and what it means for civil society in the context of G20, Pundhir added.

At the symposium, several NGOs and civil society organisations from Karnataka and its neighbouring states engaged in discussion and dialogue on the role of corporate social responsibility in contributing towards nation-building, aligned with the SDG of eliminating extreme poverty from the perspective of G20. The day-long symposium provided a platform to NGO representatives and civil society experts to collaborate, learn, and generate ideas to contribute towards nation-building, HCL said in a statement.

Besides Bengaluru, the HCLTech Grant Symposia will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati, Raipur, and New Delhi.

