'Schools of Eminence' will be harbinger of bright future for students: Punjab CM

These schools focus on preparing the students for five professional and competitive courses, including engineering, law, commerce, UPSC and NDA, he added.Asserting that these schools will set a new benchmark in quality education, Mann also announced that the government will felicitate the best performing schools of eminence across the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:54 IST
The 'Schools of Eminence' set up across Punjab by the state government will be a harbinger of bright future for the students, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday.

Interacting with the students studying in the 'Schools of Eminence' across the state via videoconference, Mann said that the schools are a new experiment in the state aimed at ensuring holistic development of students. This is a step forward towards providing a good learning experience for the students to excel in various fields, he said. According to an official statement, Mann said that these schools are equipped with ultra-modern infrastructure and provide best quality education to students.

He said that 117 Schools of Eminence have been set up in 23 districts. These schools focus on preparing the students for five professional and competitive courses, including engineering, law, commerce, UPSC and NDA, he added.

Asserting that these schools will set a new benchmark in quality education, Mann also announced that the government will felicitate the best performing schools of eminence across the state. The Chief Minister also asked the students about their experience in the school, adding that he will be holding such meetings regularly to take feedback from them.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government will ensure frequent study tours for the students at places of importance across the state. This will help the students to acquaint themselves with the rich cultural legacy of the state and the advancements being made in varied fields, Mann said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

