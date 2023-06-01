Left Menu

12-year-old boy found dead in Faridabad

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 01-06-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 01:01 IST
12-year-old boy found dead in Faridabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-year-old boy was found dead at home in the Koliwada area of Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

They said the family of the deceased used to live in rented accommodation. The boy's parents, Rajendra and Kamini, are daily wagers, police said adding the couple used to go to work leaving their son and a 15-year-old daughter behind.

A police spokesperson said the couple returned home from work on Tuesday and found their son lying on the ground.

They rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding there were strangulation marks on the boy's neck.

Police have just registered a case of murder against unknown persons in connection with the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023