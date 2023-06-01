12-year-old boy found dead in Faridabad

A 12-year-old boy was found dead at home in the Koliwada area of Faridabad, police said on Wednesday.

They said the family of the deceased used to live in rented accommodation. The boy's parents, Rajendra and Kamini, are daily wagers, police said adding the couple used to go to work leaving their son and a 15-year-old daughter behind.

A police spokesperson said the couple returned home from work on Tuesday and found their son lying on the ground.

They rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding there were strangulation marks on the boy's neck.

Police have just registered a case of murder against unknown persons in connection with the case.

