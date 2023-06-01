Pre-University deputy director suspended for dereliction of duty in Dakshina Kannada district

Deputy director of Dakshina Kannada district pre-university (PU) education C D Jayanna has been suspended from his post on the charges of dereliction of duty during the recently held Assembly elections. DK district deputy commissioner M R Ravikumar has issued the suspension order.

Sources said Jayanna was asked to be present during the election preparatory meeting convened by the DC on May 9. However, Jayanna had informed the officers concerned that he will not be able to attend the meeting as he was leaving for Bengaluru to submit documents relating to PUC supplementary examinations. Following this, he was served notice for dereliction of duty as he had left the district headquarters without permission when election process was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)