Left Menu

Manjeet wins bronze in UWW ranking series wrestling event in Kyrgyzstan

Three other Indian wrestlers -- Sunil Kumar 87kg, Narinder Cheema 97kg and Sahil 130kg -- lost in the qualification stage.

PTI | Bishkek | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:16 IST
Manjeet wins bronze in UWW ranking series wrestling event in Kyrgyzstan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kyrgyz Republic

Manjeet won a bronze in the men's Greco Roman 55kg category to open India's medal account in the UWW Ranking Series wrestling event here on Thursday.

Manjeet lost to Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan in the quarterfinals with the latter notching up victory by superiority (VSU1, 13-4). But, since Botirov reached the final, Manjeet got a chance to fight for one of the two bronze medals.

The Indian beat Yersin Abyir of Kazakhstan 14-9 via VPO1 (winner with no technical superiority but the loser scores atleast 1 point) to grab a bronze on the opening day of competitions.

Kazakhstan's Marlan Mukashev beat Botirov in the gold medal bout.

In 60kg, Sumit reached the repechage round where he lost to Balbai Dordokov of Kyrgyzstan. He had earlier lost to Nursultan Bazarbayev of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals.

Neeraj also lost in the repechage round in the 67kg class. Three other Indian wrestlers -- Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Sahil (130kg) -- lost in the qualification stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023