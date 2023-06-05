Left Menu

Minor Andhra girl calls helpline, gets child marriage cancelled, seeks to continue education

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 05-06-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:11 IST
Minor Andhra girl calls helpline, gets child marriage cancelled, seeks to continue education
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alert minor from Andhra Pradesh who wanted to continue her education has managed to get her own child marriage cancelled, by making a timely phone call to the women’s police helpline Disha three days before the ceremony was to take place.

The girl hails from Venkatapuram village of Kamavarapukota mandal in Eluru district, and the elders there had fixed the wedding for June 8 (Thursday). ''The girl said she does not like marrying now as she wants to continue higher education. So she made a call to Disha SOS and wept,'' a press note shared by the police department on Monday said.

Within five minutes of receiving the call, police from Tadikalapudi visited the minor’s home. She complained that her parents had fixed her wedding against her wishes for Wednesday.

The minor told the police that she had passed intermediate education, securing good marks, and would like to study at least up to graduation.

She promised to marry after completing her education, as directed by her parents.

Later, police counselled the girl’s parents that disrupting education midway is not good, considering her zeal and the good marks she secured in the intermediate exams.

Police drove home the message of education, following which the parents relented and cancelled the girl's wedding, promising to support her aspirations.

According to police, the parents thought of getting the girl married off as they could not afford the cost of education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023