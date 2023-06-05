Jamia V-C welcomes university ranking in NIRF 2023; credits improved research, teaching

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said the varsity had progressed from 83rd rank in 2016 to third rank in 2022 in the NIRF rankings, and attributed the achievement to improved perception about the university with regard to teaching and research.

The Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 was announced by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Monday.

In the eighth edition of NIRF rankings announced earlier in the day, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) retained the third position in the 'universities' category. In 2020, it had bagged the sixth spot. In the overall category, the varsity bagged the 12th spot. "I am very happy that JMI once again figures among top three universities of the country. We have been consistent on our mettle making efforts to improve the quality of teaching, learning and research in the university. In NIRF rankings, we have progressed from 83rd rank in 2016 to third rank in 2022, and we have retained it this year too,'' said Akhtar.

She hoped that in coming years, the university will further improve its performance on all parameters. The vice-chancellor said this remarkable achievement was possible because of the relevant, focused and meticulous research of highest quality and teaching by the dedicated and devoted faculty members of the university, and also the hard work put in by the non-teaching staff of the university. She also attributed the achievement to improved perception about the university with regard to teaching, placements, research, among others. The university has become one of the most sought after institutions by the students, and the increase in the number of applications is a testimony to it, she said. "We hope to do better in the coming years,'' Akhtar added.

