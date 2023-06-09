Left Menu

URGENT-Colombia, ELN rebels declare ceasefire as latest cycle of talks ends

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 22:25 IST
  • Colombia

Colombia's government and the left-wing ELN guerrilla group declared a bilateral ceasefire on Friday, as a third cycle of peace talks closed in Havana.

The ceasefire will be national and temporary in nature, the two sides said in a statement at a joint press conference.

 

