URGENT-Colombia, ELN rebels declare ceasefire as latest cycle of talks ends
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia's government and the left-wing ELN guerrilla group declared a bilateral ceasefire on Friday, as a third cycle of peace talks closed in Havana.
The ceasefire will be national and temporary in nature, the two sides said in a statement at a joint press conference.
