Left Menu

Student ends life in Nagpur over 'low' marks in NEET exam

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:23 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:23 IST
Student ends life in Nagpur over 'low' marks in NEET exam
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after scoring lower-than-expected marks in the highly competitive NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) examination, a police official said on Wednesday.

The student, Bhavesh Teju Singh Rathore, hanged himself in his room using a rope tied to the ceiling hook on Tuesday night, the official said.

Rathore originally hailed from Karanja Lad tehsil of Washim district and had relocated to Nagpur to pursue his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

On Tuesday, when results of NEET exam for admission to medical colleges were announce, he scored 588 marks out of the total 720, said the police official.

Upset over the lower-than-expected marks, the teenager killed himself, the official said.

Sub-inspector Ravindra Chavan said a ''suicide'' note was found in Rathore's room which cited his disappointment over the low marks for the extreme step.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023