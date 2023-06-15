J&K: Private school teacher arrested for 'molesting' 2 students

A teacher of a private school here has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girl students, officials said on Thursday.

Satar Beigh (42), a resident of the Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district and currently staying at Hyderpora here, was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Beigh, who teaches Arabic in the Holy Faith school at Rawalpora, was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting two students of Classes 4 and 5 in the school, the officials said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, they said.

