Left Menu

J&K: Private school teacher arrested for 'molesting' 2 students

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-06-2023 11:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 11:26 IST
J&K: Private school teacher arrested for 'molesting' 2 students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A teacher of a private school here has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girl students, officials said on Thursday.

Satar Beigh (42), a resident of the Gurez area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district and currently staying at Hyderpora here, was arrested on Wednesday, they said.

Beigh, who teaches Arabic in the Holy Faith school at Rawalpora, was arrested for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting two students of Classes 4 and 5 in the school, the officials said.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

Maha: Man transporting cattle dies after assault by ‘gau rakshaks’

 India
3
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023