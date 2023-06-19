Two apprehended in connection with DU student's murder
Two men have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a first-year student of Delhi University outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus, police said on Monday.The accused have been identified as Rahul 19, a resident of Delhis Bindapur area, and Haroon 19, a resident of Janakpuri, they said.Rahul is a first-year college student and his father runs a bread shop in Bindapur.
- Country:
- India
Two men have been apprehended in connection with the killing of a first-year student of Delhi University outside Aryabhatta College in South Campus, police said on Monday.
The accused have been identified as Rahul (19), a resident of Delhi's Bindapur area, and Haroon (19), a resident of Janakpuri, they said.
Rahul is a first-year college student and his father runs a bread shop in Bindapur. Haroon is a friend of Rahul and works at a T-shirt factory in the Nilothi area here, the police said.
The victim, Nikhil Chauhan (19), was pursuing BA (Hons) in Political Science from the School of Open Learning and was a resident of Paschim Vihar.
Preliminary investigations revealed that a student of the School of Open Learning allegedly misbehaved with Chauhan's girlfriend around a week ago. When he objected to the harassment, the accused got angry and allegedly decided to take revenge, the police had said on Sunday.
Around 12:30 pm on Sunday, the accused and three of his associates met Chauhan outside Aryabhatta College and allegedly stabbed him in the chest, the police said.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prominent citizens support Delhi University decision to include Savarkar in syllabus
Delhi University's economics faculty opposes bid to drop three elective papers
Delhi University kickstarts admission process for UG programmes; classes to begin on August 16
Delhi University starts admission process for undergraduate programmes for academic year 2023-24
Three more apprehended in connection with killing of Delhi University student