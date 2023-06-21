Left Menu

Maha: Several events held in Thane and Palghar districts to celebrate International Yoga Day

The programme was organised by the Panchayati Raj ministry, of which Patil is Minister of State, and the Thane Zilla Parishad.The Thane police also organised a yoga session for the members of its force, in which a number of police personnel, including officials, took part.At the Thane Civil Hospital, district civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar led the participants in the Yoga Day celebrations.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:16 IST
Union minister Kapil Patil on Wednesday participated in an International Yoga Day event held at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, in which more than 5,000 people took part, officials said. The programme was organised by the Panchayati Raj ministry, of which Patil is Minister of State, and the Thane Zilla Parishad.

The Thane police also organised a yoga session for the members of its force, in which a number of police personnel, including officials, took part.

At the Thane Civil Hospital, district civil surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar led the participants in the Yoga Day celebrations. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madhavi Naik led the yoga enthusiasts in a morning session on the service road here, while the party's district unit chief and MLC Niranjan Davkhare took part in a yoga programme at the Mental Hospital. In Palghar, district collector Govind Bodke along with more than 3,000 school students participated in a yoga session at the ground of Aryan Education Society.

