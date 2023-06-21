Left Menu

Mangaluru International Airport celebrates International Yoga Day

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-06-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 19:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Maxpixel
The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) celebrated the ninth International Yoga Day (IYD) at the departure area of the new integrated terminal building here on Wednesday.

Over 75 staff associated with MIA, including personnel from CISF, airport security, Customs and Airports Authority of India, joined an early morning session of yoga asanas and meditation under the guidance of yoga instructors Karthik Shetty and Kumar Shenoy, an MIA release here said.

The instructors guided the group on how to make yoga a way of life.

International Yoga Day was also marked by Kasturba Medical College (KMC) with an event at Marena sports complex, which was inaugurated by Dr K Krishna Sharma, Professor and chairman, department of Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, Mangalore University. Associate Professor of the Department of Physiology Dr Kunal, who is also a qualified yoga trainer, instructed the yoga session for 45 minutes for more than 200 MBBS students who gathered for the event, a KMC release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

