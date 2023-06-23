Some people taking law in their own hands, won't be spared: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday took a dim view of ''some people'' taking to the streets and indulging in violence and arson when found on the wrong side of the law.

Speaking at an event at the Malaviya National Institute of Technology here, Dhankhar, however, did not mention any particular incident or name any state where violence was reported in recent times.

''We cannot claim to be a society governed by law if someone is above the law, if someone has immunity from law, be it anyone,” he said.

Some people, if they get a legal notice, take to the streets.

''No one is above the law and the law will not spare anyone. This is understood by all,'' he said, adding that ''they'' are now fighting the last battle.

Without elaborating he asked why no action is taken when public property and police vehicles are burnt, and this is caught on video. ''How can we allow such a scenario to develop?” Dhankhar said youngsters will have to make a difference in society by building narratives and flooding social media with positive and growth-oriented ideas.

''You are lucky to be living at a time when India is rising as never before. This rise is unstoppable. The incremental trajectory will get a boost with your contribution,” he said.

He said India will become the third-largest economy in the world by the end of the decade and number one by 2047. He said the growth trajectory of the country is unstoppable and the entire world is now looking at India.

A decade ago, we were the 10th largest economy. In September 2022, we moved to the fifth spot which is an achievement, he said, adding that it was not an easy journey.

''And when India celebrates the centenary of its Independence in 2047, we will be number one. You (youth) will be in the driver's seat. The world knows this, the world is looking at India,” he said.

However, some people are pained by the achievements of the country, Dhankhar said without taking any names.

He said these people claim that India is not a vivid democracy when it is the only country in the world that has constitutional democracy at the village, panchayat, zila parishad levels along with state legislatures and parliament.

''We cannot allow these narratives by sinister minds to decry and demean our institutions and to ridicule our growth,'' he said.

The vice president called upon the youths to neutralise such forces.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit, he said, ''The presence of the prime minister in the US is very impactful''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)