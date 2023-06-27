Left Menu

NYC will add Diwali as a public school holiday, but there's a catch this year

Our school calendar must reflect the new reality on the ground.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-06-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 00:05 IST
NYC will add Diwali as a public school holiday, but there's a catch this year
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

New York City will add the festival of Diwali to the list of public school holidays in recognition of the growth of the city's South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday.

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, happens October or November depending on the lunar calendar.

However, this year it falls on Sunday November 12 — meaning the 2023-2024 school calendar will not be affected by the change.

City officials say more that 200,000 New York City residents celebrate Diwali, which is observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists.

“This is a city that's continuously changing, continuously welcoming communities from all over the world,” Adams said in announcing that Diwali will join celebrations including Rosh Hashana and Lunar New Year as a day off for students. “Our school calendar must reflect the new reality on the ground.” The new holiday will become official if Gov. Kathy Hochul, also a Democrat, signs a bill passed by the New York state legislature earlier this month making Diwali a public school holiday in New York City.

Adams, who pledged to made Diwali a school holiday when he ran for mayor in 2021, said he expects Hochul to sign the bill. The governor's office said Hochul, who hosted a Diwali celebration last fall, is reviewing all of the bills passed by the legislature in 2023.

US Rep. Grace Meng, a Democrat who represents parts of the New York City borough of Queens, introduced legislation last month to make Diwali a federal holiday.

