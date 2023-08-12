Left Menu

Australian PM Albanese to attend G20 summit in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 11:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 11:14 IST
Australian PM Albanese to attend G20 summit in Delhi
Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Australia on Saturday announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

''From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi,'' the Australian government said in a statement.

It said G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth.

