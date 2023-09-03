Left Menu

Govt school teacher arrested for 'sexually abusing' girl students in J&K's Rajouri

PTI | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:26 IST
Govt school teacher arrested for 'sexually abusing' girl students in J&K's Rajouri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A government school teacher has been arrested on the charges of sexual abuse and harassment of girl students in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Sunday.

Ashraf Qureshi, the accused, was posted at the Government Higher Secondary School, Saaj in the Thanamandi sub-division, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the Thanamandi police station on the basis of a complaint from several girl students of the school, alleging sexual abuse and harassment by the teacher.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Rajouri had also forwarded a written complaint against the teacher to police, the spokesperson said, adding that further legal proceedings in the matter are being initiated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

