RYTHM Foundation Earns Bronze Recognition for Women Empowerment Project at CSR Times Awards 2023

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India RYTHM Foundation, the social impact arm of the QI Group has won a Bronze at the 10th edition of the CSR Times Awards for its project in rural Maharashtra in partnership with Mann Deshi Foundation. The project titled Mann Deshi Champions Youth Development Centre has trained around 800 young girls from the rural communities with personal and professional development skills through a unique sports intervention programme, enabling them to be placed in government jobs and private sector. This project was recognised in the category of 'Women Empowerment, Corporate Foundation Sector' at the award event in New Delhi. The CSR Times Awards, an annual flagship event, stands as a testament to the profound contributions made by corporations, foundations, NGOs, government entities, and individuals across India, spanning 17 diverse categories. This prestigious ceremony was graced by the Hon'ble Union Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel. The award was held as part of the 10th National CSR Summit in conjunction with the G20 Summit and convened under the theme: 'Achieving SDGs Through CSR In Developing Economies: Role of G20 Nations'. The award was received jointly by Santhi Periasamy, Head of RYTHM Foundation and Omkar Gonjari, Director of Mann Deshi Foundation.

In rural Maharashtra, the challenges faced by women and girls are marked by entrenched cycles of inequality, patriarchy, and poverty. Young girls are often married off before reaching the age of 18, a practice that effectively bars them from pursuing an education and limits their prospects for a better future. Through a strategic partnership with the Mann Deshi Foundation that has been working in different parts of Maharashtra for over a decade, the Mann Deshi Champions Youth Development Centre project was established three years ago to provide opportunities to these young women.

Speaking on the occasion, Santhi Periasamy, the Head of RYTHM Foundation explains, "This project has served as a career development programme that provides a host of training and support services that focus on self-awareness and confidence building. It places a strong emphasis on physical fitness, academic excellence, personality development, and the creation of job opportunities, through courses that include self-defence, effective storytelling, English speaking, driving, personal grooming, and interview preparation. This initiative is not merely a project, it's a catalyst for change, nurturing self-reliance and igniting a brighter future for these young women." RYTHM Foundation works with grassroots organisations in underserved communities in South East Asia, India, Sri Lanka, and Sub Saharan Africa region, on projects that support Education, Women and Youth Empowerment, and Environment preservation. Over the years, the foundation has made significant strides in contributing to United Nations SDGs in numerous areas, including Education for All, advocating for Gender Equality, championing Clean Water and Sanitation, facilitating access to Affordable and Clean Energy, promoting Decent Work and Economic Growth, contributing to efforts to Reduce Inequalities, and actively participating in strengthening Partnerships for the Goals.

The Foundation has collaborated with more than 135 partners since 2005 to execute over 75 transformative projects that have benefited an estimated 80,000 people.

About RYTHM Foundation RYTHM Foundation, the QI Group's social impact initiative, invests in the communities all around through strategic partnerships, community service, and employee volunteering. An acronym for 'Raise Yourself To Help Mankind', this clarion call is at the heart of everything we do. It reflects our responsibility to play a pivotal role in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

RYTHM aims to empower lives and transform communities through all our work – be it grant-making, volunteer engagement, or investing in human development programmes. More information about RYTHM Foundation is available on www.rythmfoundation.org About Mann Deshi Foundation The Mann Deshi Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Maharashtra that focuses on empowering rural women through various initiatives. Some key initiatives and programs of the Mann Deshi Foundation are in the areas of microfinance, healthcare, educational initiatives, sports programmes, and India's first rural women's cooperative bank. The Mann Deshi Foundation has gained recognition for its efforts in promoting gender equality, economic empowerment, and social development in rural communities. It has received awards and accolades for its innovative approaches and impactful work in improving the lives of rural women.

