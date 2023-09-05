Left Menu

Odisha govt to send 5 meritorious engg students to Australia for higher studies

These students will study mining engineering at the West Australian School of Mines, Minerals, Energy and Chemical Engineering under Curtin University, the statement said.The students met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday.

05-09-2023
The Odisha government has decided to send five meritorious BTech pass-outs to Australia for higher education, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

The five engineering students, including a woman, have completed BTech in mining engineering from Government College of Engineering, Keonjhar.

They will now have the opportunity to pursue higher education in the field of mining engineering at Curtin University in Australia.

The selected students are Minarva Sahu, Adwik Kumar, Aakib Ahmad, Gitish Sekhar Nayak and Saroj Kumar Biswakarma. ''These students will study mining engineering at the West Australian School of Mines, Minerals, Energy and Chemical Engineering under Curtin University,'' the statement said.

The students met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Monday. The CM wished them luck and advised them to work hard to achieve their career goals.

Their tuition fees, accommodation and travel expenses will be met from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF), Keonjhar.

