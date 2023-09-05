Left Menu

JU committee confirms severe ragging of student, recommends punitive action against those involved

The committee set up by Jadavpur University to probe the death of a student in the institutes premises, Tuesday confirmed that he was subjected to severe ragging and recommended punitive action against those who were involved in the crime.The committee, which submitted its report on Tuesday, 25 days after the incident, suggested the expulsion of four students and year-long suspension of several others, officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told PTI.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 20:30 IST
JU committee confirms severe ragging of student, recommends punitive action against those involved
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@JUFET)
  • Country:
  • India

The committee set up by Jadavpur University to probe the death of a student in the institute's premises, Tuesday confirmed that he was subjected to severe ragging and recommended punitive action against those who were involved in the crime.

The committee, which submitted its report on Tuesday, 25 days after the incident, suggested the expulsion of four students and year-long suspension of several others, officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau told PTI. ''The report confirmed that the 17-year-old student was subjected to severe ragging by seniors on the night of August 9,'' he said. The student, a minor who hailed from Nadia district had died in hospital the next day due to the fatal injuries he suffered after falling off from the second floor of a hostel building.

''The four, whose expulsion was recommended by the committee, were present during the August 9 incident. They have been arrested and their role in the incident was confirmed by the inquiry panel,'' the VC said. The committee has also suggested that the university lodge FIRs against six former students who were overstaying in the hostel and played a role in the ragging, an official said.

These six are not among the 13 arrested in connection with the death of the 17-year-old Bengali department student, he said.

The committee, which also went into administrative and infrastructural lapses, advocated that all boarders of the A2 block of the Boys Main Hostel, from where the student fell, barring undergraduate first-year students of the university vacate it, Sau said.

The recommendations will, however, have to be approved by the university executive council, Sau said.

''Different quantums of punishment have been recommended by the committee. It too will be taken up with the executive council for consideration,'' he said. ''We will, however, take immediate take steps to create new space for senior students so that freshers do not have to stay with them,'' the VC said.

The committee spoke to at least 150 people, including present and former students and hostel officials, before preparing the report, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023