Left Menu

Agitators block road seeking action over unnatural death of student in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-09-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 23:36 IST
Agitators block road seeking action over unnatural death of student in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

Agitators demanding action in the unnatural death of a class 10 student blocked the busy Rashbehari Avenue connector in front of Kasba police station here on Tuesday evening.

The student died after allegedly falling off the fifth floor terrace of the school situated in Kasba on Monday.

The agitators, demanding action against the school authorities over the death of the boy, blocked the Rashbehari Avenue connector in front of Kasba police station, within the precincts of which the private school is situated.

Senior police officers spoke to the agitators to bring the situation under control, an official said.

Traffic movement was severely hampered in the area in south Kolkata owing to the blockade of the arterial road.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India
4
FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

FEATURE-India bets on seaweed's future as food industry appetite grows

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023