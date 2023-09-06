Left Menu

Teachers hold dharna demanding appointment of AMU vice chancellor

AMUTA secretary Siddiqui said that a dysfunctional state of affairs at the campus is also leading to a deterioration in law and order situation at the campus. He added that if the process of appointing a regular vice chancellor is not started urgently then teachers will have no option but to intensify their stir. Pro Vice Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez is officiating as the VC since Mansoors resignation.

Teachers demanding the appointment of Aligarh Muslim University's vice chancellor held a dharna at the teaching staff club following a call by the teachers' association of the university and observed ''save AMU day'' on Wednesday.

Secretary of AMU Teachers Association (AMUTA) Obaid Ahmad Siddique told mediapersons that teachers are deeply concerned regarding the state of the university given the absence of a regular vice chancellor for over four months now. Earlier, Tariq Mansoor had resigned from his post as AMU's vice chancellor after he was nominated as a member of the UP Legislative Council in April. AMUTA secretary Siddiqui said that a ''dysfunctional state of affairs at the campus is also leading to a deterioration in law and order situation at the campus.'' He added that if the process of appointing a regular vice chancellor is not started urgently then teachers will have no option but to ''intensify their stir.'' Pro Vice Chancellor Mohammad Gulrez is officiating as the VC since Mansoor's resignation.

