Left Menu

Not hopeful of Ukraine-Russia peace solution in immediate future: UN chief Guterres

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:40 IST
Not hopeful of Ukraine-Russia peace solution in immediate future: UN chief Guterres
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)
  • Country:
  • India

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday said he is not very hopeful that there will be a peace solution in the immediate future for the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the G20 summit, Guterres said the two countries still do not appear to be ending the conflict.

Asked whether India could mediate to end the war, he said, ''When you have a conflict, all efforts of mediation are welcome.... (But) I am not very hopeful that we will have a peace solution in the immediate future.'' On the need for reforms to multilateral institutions, Guterres said when these multilateral institutions were created, many of the countries of today did not even exist.

''This is true for the UNSC and many others,'' he said.

Asked whether it was time for India to become a member of the UNSC, Guterres said, ''It is not for me to decide who would be in the UNSC, it is for the members (to decide).'' ''But it is obvious that India is today the country of the world with the largest population and it is a very important partner in the multilateral system.

''All I can say is that I believe that we need reforms in the multilateral system to reflect today's world,'' he added.

Asked whether there should be a timeline for reforms to the multilateral institutions, Guterres said, ''There is a need to do it, but I am not sure if we get it. But I think it is urgent.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023