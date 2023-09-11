Left Menu

Byjus proposes sale of overseas units to repay USD 1.2 bn loan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:39 IST
Byjus proposes sale of overseas units to repay USD 1.2 bn loan
  • Country:
  • India

Ed-tech titan Byjus is looking to sell its overseas ventures Epic and Great Learning to pay back its entire USD 1.2 billion (Rs 9,956 crore) loan to lenders, a source familiar with the matter said.

The ed-tech decacorn has been in discussions with the lenders and has made a proposal to clear its Term B loan, the source said.

Byju's hopes to garner between USD 800 million to USD 1 billion from the sale of Epic, the US-based kids learning firm, and Great Learning - the upskilling platform.

The firm is also working on raising fresh capital from equity sales, and is working with bankers for the sale of the aforementioned key assets to strategic investors -- which has also garnered interest, the source said.

An email sent to the ed-tech platform for comments remained unanswered.

India's most-valued startup is hoping to repay the entire USD 1.2 billion term loan B (TLB) in under six months. Of this, it is proposing to repay USD 300 million in the next three months.

Lenders have not yet responded to the proposal.

Byju's in November 2021 raised USD 1.2 billion in debt through a term loan facility (TLB) from a group of overseas investors. A TLB is a type of senior secured syndicated credit facility that is issued by global institutional investors. Typically, the proceeds from a TLB are used to either refinance an existing debt or to make overseas acquisitions in order to enhance a company's offerings.

Byju's had acquired Aakash USD 950 million in 2021.

In July this year, the steering committee of ad hoc term loan lenders is reported to have agreed to amend the USD 1.2 billion term loan.

The development comes after the company formed an advisory council with ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Bharatpe Chairman and former SBI chief Rajnish Kumar after the exit of investors G V Ravishankar of Sequoia Capital (now Peak XV Partners), Vivian Wu of Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and Russell Dreisenstock of Prosus.

Byjus had acquired Epic in a USD 500 million cash-and-stock deal in May 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023